Initial figures point to higher sales during recent Christmas season in Greece

Wednesday, 03 January 2018 23:23
UPD:23:36
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Παντελής Σαίτας
A- A A+

The recently ended Christmas shopping period (2017) in Greece reportedly showed a small but hopeful increase from the corresponding period of 2016, with the research arm of the Hellenic Confederation of Trade and Business (ESEE) calculating the season-on-season hike at 2.5 percent.

The corresponding increase in turnover for larger retailers reached up to 5-6 percent, the research institute said.

Conversely, clothing retailers reported lower sales, comparatively, by up to 12 percent. The latter development, however, was attributed to the proximity of an annual January sales season.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών