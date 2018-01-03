Initial figures point to higher sales during recent Christmas season in Greece

The recently ended Christmas shopping period (2017) in Greece reportedly showed a small but hopeful increase from the corresponding period of 2016, with the research arm of the Hellenic Confederation of Trade and Business (ESEE) calculating the season-on-season hike at 2.5 percent.

The corresponding increase in turnover for larger retailers reached up to 5-6 percent, the research institute said.

Conversely, clothing retailers reported lower sales, comparatively, by up to 12 percent. The latter development, however, was attributed to the proximity of an annual January sales season.