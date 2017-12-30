Asylum granted to Turkish officer who fled to Greece after 2016 coup attemp

One of eight Turkish servicemen that fled to Greece in the wake of a foiled coup in 2016 was granted political asylum on Saturday by an independent asylum appeals committee.

The man was identified as the co-pilot of a Turkish army helicopter that landed in Alexandroupolis, with the eight Turks, officers and NCOs, aboard.

The committee ruled that there was no evidence he participated in the putsch and that international treaties and conventions prevented his return to Turkey to face charges of participating in the military coup.

The Turkish national was freed from administrative detention at a northwest Athens police station.

The remain seven men have also requested political asylum.

Two official extradition requests by Ankara have been rejected by Greek courts, as high up as the Supreme Court.