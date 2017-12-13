Latest poll: ND lead over SYRIZA at 9.4 percentage points

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party continued to field a comfortable lead over ruling SYRIZA party, although not in the "double-digit" territory it has enjoyed in previous opinion polls.

According to results of the most recent poll, which were released on Wednesday, ND was picked by 30.7 percent of respondents; SYRIZA follows with 21.3 percent, i.e. 9.4-percentage point lead for the main opposition party. A new socialist and social democrat political grouping, mostly coalesced around the previously dominant PASOK party, jumped to third place, with 10.1 percent, overtaking ultra-nationalist Chryssi Avgi (Golden Dawn), which polled 6.8 percent.

The only other party given above 3 percent of respondents' preference was the Communist Party (KKE), with 6.5 percent.

The level of the "undecided" vote was listed at 12.8 percent.

Asked about general elections, 41.3 percent of respondents said they should come at the end of the current government's four-year tenure; 28.7 percent said elections should be declared immediately, while 17.7 percent opted for a "snap election".

Center-right ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads leftist PM Alexis Tsipras on the question of "who is best suited to be the prime minister", with 31.7 percent of respondents picking the former, to 22.1 percent choosing the latter. Nevertheless, the answer "neither of the two" took first place, favored by 40.1 percent of respondents.

The opinion poll was conducted by the MRB firm.