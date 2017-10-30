ND given 13-point lead over ruling SYRIZA in latest poll

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party shows a 13-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in the latest opinion poll results broadcast on Monday evening by a local Athens television station.

Moreover, 46 percent of respondents in the University of Macedonia (PAMAK) said ND will win the next election, whenever held.

Specifically, ND is favored by 31 percent of respondents, up from 30.5 percent in the same poll taken in September 2017. Ruling SYRIZA is preferred by 18 percent of respondents in the poll, also up from 17.5 percent it polled in September.

Results were commissioned and broadcast by the Skai broadcaster.