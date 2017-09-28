'N': Lagarde to meet with Greek bank association chief in London on Thur.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde is set to meet with Hellenic Bank Association president Nikos Karamouzis in London, according to sources that spoke with “N”.

The main point of discussions, according to the same reports, is stability in Greece’s thrice recapitalized systemic banking system. The reported meeting would come in the wake of a compromise between the Fund and European creditors on the scope and timeframe of stepped up assessments of Greece’s banks.

As such, the latter have agreed to “stress tests” months before scheduled ones were set for Euro zone banks (October 2018), as well as ahead of the end of the third bailout in August 2018. The IMF, meanwhile, has agreed to accept “targeted asset reviews” instead of a full-blown asset quality review (AQR).

Lagarde has already accepted an invitation by the Greek president to visit Athens, with only a specific date remaining to be set.