Piraeus Port Authority concludes tender, contract for new floating repair dock

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) SA on Friday announced the completion of a tender and finalization of a contract with Cosco SH (Dalian) Shipyard for the purchase of a new floating repair dock, an initiative that the port's management has pursued over the past year.

The 240-meter floating repair dock will also have a width of 45 meters, a draft of 18 meters and a 205,66t capacity.

According to PPA, the dock will be transported and installed in the Perama ship repair zone - west of Piraeus proper - after the completion of necessary infrastructure works in the area.

The entire process is expected to be completed by February 2018.

The port authority, which is majority owned and managed by the Shanghai-based Cosco parent company, announced a price tag of 23.835 million euros.

Port authority CEO Capt. Fu Chengqiu emphasized that the investments funneled into the ship repair district - as stipulated in the concession contract - continue without delay, demonstrating the commitment of PPA and Cosco shipping towards the revitalization of the Greek ship repair industry and the creation of new jobs.