By L. Kalamara

lkal@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's steel pipe production market has shrunk by a whopping 68 percent between 2007 and 2016, the period that includes the ongoing economic implosion in the country.

The sector shrunk by 16 percent, year-on-year, just in 2016.

The overall recession has been particularly acute on Greece's once robust construction sector.

The figure was included in a sector study commissioned and unveiled this week by the ICAP Group.