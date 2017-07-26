Acropolis Museum open until midnight for August full moon; concert also scheduled

An evening concert is scheduled for Monday Aug. 7, with a repertoire of music by 20th Greek composers.
The New Acropolis Museum, the country’s most popular and cutting-edge museum, will again mark August’s full moon with special events.

Entrance is free.

The museum, which faces the Acropolis from the south, will remain open on Monday from 8 p.m. until midnight after its regular opening hours.

A special exhibition entitled “εmotions”, co-organized with the Onassis Foundation, is currently on display at the museum and will be open to the public as part of the August full moon events.

