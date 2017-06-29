Eighteen utilities, enterprises to be shifted to new 'supra' privatization fund

A list of state-owned utilities and enterprises that will be transferred to a new "supra privatization fund", called the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP), was announced by its top executives in Parliament on Wednesday.

Specifically, 18 out of 20 state-run enterprises will be shifted to HCAP's under-development holding company, to be called the Public Participations Co., including 34 percent of the Public Power Corp. (PPC), the Thessaloniki Water Utility (51 percent), the Athens Metro (100 percent), the railways holding company (OSE), the Athens Olympic Stadium complex, the under special liquidation military vehicles manufacturer (EL.VO), Hellenic Post (EL.TA), 25 percent of the Athens International Airport, the Corinth Canal, the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and a small percentage of the duty free shops concession.

According to HCAP's leadership, mineral wealth and hydrocarbon deposits, along with a state-owned aerospace company and the Larco metals works, are excluded from the list.

HCAP officials, including the CEO and president, Ourania Ekaterinaki and Giorgos Diamantopoulos, respectively, added that loss-making enterprises may also be headed for privatization.