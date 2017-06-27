Govt eyes 2-week extension in deadline for filing tax returns

G. Kouros

gkouros@naftemporiki.gr

The finance ministry is reportedly considering an extension of the deadline for filing individual tax returns in the country, with the most likely scenario bumping the deadline from June 30 to July 14, by all accounts.

The two reasons for the possible two-week delay, as "N" has previously reported, are demands by various professionals associations and business groups, as well as the fact that some two million tax statements are pending - with only four days until the official deadline remaining.

Given the number of taxpayers that still haven't filed their tax statements for 2016, the prospect of 400,000 electronic statements filed daily, on average, generates a risk that the tax bureau's online system (Taxinet) will collapse, as it has done in the past.

Some 4.103 million tax statements had been filed until Monday at midnight, with 1.605 million of those statements showing tax obligations to the state, and with additional revenue - over last year's tally - forecast to reach 1.6 billion euros, 1.017 euros more on average per taxpayer.