Regling: Loan tranche to be disbursed in early July

ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling on Tuesday said a loan tranche to Greece, reaching 8.5 billion euros, will be disbursed in early July.

In comments to the CNBC network, he also called last week Eurogroup’s decisions a significant step, despite the delays that plagued the second review of the Greek program.

Moreover, Regling also touched on the sensitive issue of Greek debt relief, saying that whatever measures will be taken after the current bailout program ends, i.e. August 2018, a statement that echoes Berlin’s position.