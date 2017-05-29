Ex-PM Papademos to be transferred from precautionary stay in ICU

The hospital where former prime minister Lucas Papademos is being treated after a parcel bomb detonated in the sedan he was riding in last week on Tuesday announced that he will be transferred from the intensive care unit within the day.

Papademos, 69, had been hospitalized in the unit as a precaution, as his injuries were initially reported as non-life-threatening.

The Evangelismos Hospital in central Athens added, in a press release, that the injuries sustained by Papademos in the abdominal area and upper thighs -- mostly blast burns and abrasions - were healing as a expected.

He will be moved to an increased care unit in the same facility.