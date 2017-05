Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by phone on Sunday afternoon with former premier Lucas Papademos, who remains hospitalized after a parcel bomb exploded in a car he was riding in on Friday.

According to reports, Tsipras expressed his unequivocal condemnation over the terrorist act and wished Papademos a speedy recovery.

No one has claimed responsibility for the parcel bomb.

Papademos sustained superficial injuries to the abdominal area and upper right thigh.