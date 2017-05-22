Greek hoteliers: Int'l tour operators insist on no rate hikes for 2018

By L. Karageorgos

kar@naftemporiki.gr

Greek hoteliers are reporting “stepped pressure” by international tour operators to keep rates frozen for the 2018 summer holiday season, despite the fact that Greece’s major regional competitors (Turkey, Egypt) are still viewed with scepticism by multinational agencies.

Market sources in Athens this week said Greek operators continue to lack leverage in ongoing negotiations with major tour agencies for next year's season.

The president of the Association of Rhodes Hoteliers, Antonis Kampourakis, for instance, in comments to “N” confirmed that tour operators are insisting on no increases in rates for 2018, while also demanding that contracts signed by Greek tourism enterprises come under the jurisdiction of the legal system in which the former are based, and not under Greek corporate law.

Market sources referred to rates for individual packages commencing at 20 euros per room per overnight stay in top Greek resorts. Nevertheless, concerns by local operators are that even this starting price will be pushed downwards, affecting lower categories of lodgings and holiday packages in the country.