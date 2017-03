Three Greeks were included in this year's Forbes list of the world's billionaires, and specifically Philip Niarchos, Aristotelis Mystakidis and Spyros Latsis, with the first and third being the scions of well-known shipping families, while the second is a mining tycoon.

Although the fortune ascribed to each is more-or-less the same as last year's list, the trio dropped in terms of rankings, with Niarchos in the 814th place with a net worth of 2.5 billion USD.