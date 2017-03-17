Local businessman abducted, later freed by suspects after business' safe raided

A local businessman was abducted at gunpoint on Thursday evening at his home by three gunmen, who in turn transported him back to his business in southeast Athens, where they opened a safe containing up to 100,000 euros, according to reports.

Another two employees at the business, along with the owner, were then transported back across the breadth of the Greek capital before being released in the northwest Nea Philadelphia district.

At least two vehicles used in the abduction and armed robbery were subsequently torched by the perpetrators.

All three victims were let go unharmed.