Fraport, Greek Police (EL.AS) sign contract on security, policing of 14 regional airports

A detailed contract between Greek Police (EL.AS) and the German-Greek consortium set to acquire a 40-year concession for the management of 14 provincial airports around Greece was finalized and signed late last week.

Fraport Greece will assume the management of the airports serving Thessaloniki, Corfu, Hania (Chania), Cephallonia, Zakynthos, Aktio (Preveza), Kavala, Rhodes, Kos, Samos, Mytilene (Lesvos), Mykonos, Santorini and Skiathos.

Law enforcement issues are among the last to be finalized, with EL.AS tasked with overall security and policing of facilities, along with traffic management and passport control, as foreseen in Greek law and under the concession contract.

On its part, Fraport Greece will provide space, equipment and future consideration for an expansion of relevant police facilities and offices.

Baggage, mail and cargo screening will be contracted by Fraport to outside providers

Based on a Fraport Greece master plan, total investments for upgrades and improvements in the 14 airports reaches 330 million euros until 2020, with the total investment – beyond the concession price tag – to reach one billion euros. The first works are scheduled to begin in the first trimester of 2017.

Priority will be given to Hania (Chania) on Crete, Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, Corfu and Kos, all pre-eminent and world-class holiday destinations.