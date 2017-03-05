Canadian envoy defends CETA in Athens

By D. Alexaki

Ottawa's special envoy for the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) defended the treaty as entailing major "growth prospects", as he said, in comments last week in Athens.

Former international trade minister Pierre Pettigrew brought the Canadian's government campaign for the promotion of CETA to the Greek capital amid rising opposition in Greece, particularly amongst feta cheese producers, who have vociferously complained that product is not granted Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) status under the deal.

Pettigrew countered by saying that Greek entrepreneurs and exports should immediately organize and understand that CETA means easier access to the vast Canadian market.

On his part, Canadian ambassador to Greece Keith Morrill emphasized that a handful of major Canadian investments in the country, such as Eldorado Gold, IBI and Bombadier, demonstrate Canadian business interest in the country. He also pointed to additional benefits for Greece from CETA, which already enjoys a positive balance of trade with the massive North American country.

Both men said that as far as Greece is concerned, CETA means an abolition of customs duties for imports and exports; new opportunities for agricultural products; the opening of the Canadian services markets to Greek companies; allows Greece-based firms to bid on Canadian state contracts; protects Greek research; makes the transfer/posting of Greek executives in Canada easier; encourages bilateral investment and provides support for Greek SMEs to tap into the Canadian market.