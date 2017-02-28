ΒοG Gov: New NPLs, NPEs appearing in 2017

Bank of Greece (BoG) Yannis Stournaras said the goal of commencing a de-escalation of non-performing loans in the country in 2016 was achieved, although recent figures show new NPLs and NPEs being added to the overall figure in the first few weeks of 2017.

Stournaras, speaking before a general assembly of the BoG's shareholders, referred to a "new climate" that is conducive for so-called "strategic defaulters", given that an intentional violation of loan conditions are not attracting the foreseen sanctions.