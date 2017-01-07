Greek FM: Latest meeting with Turkish counterpart over Cyprus issue fails to achieve progress

The latest meeting between the Greek and Turkish foreign ministers to find more common ground vis-a-vis ongoing negotiations to resolve the long-standing Cyprus issue again proved fruitless, with the Greek minister, Nikos Kotzias, saying the two sides failed to even reach any progress over related issues.

Kotzias met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in New York City this week.

Meanwhile, the Greek FM has separate contacts in the US metropolis with representatives of various Greek-American, Cypriot-American and Jewish groups, as well as holding a meeting with new UNSG Antonio Guterres.

Kotzias repeated Athens' position on abolishing the guarantor clauses still linked with the establishment and existence of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as the removal of all occupation forces from the east Mediterranean island -- beginning with Turkish occupation forces.

The Greek minister also had brief contacts with retired US Lt.-Gen. Michael Flynn, who has been tapped by US President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the new National Security Advisor in his coming administration, as well as Reince Priebus, selected as the coming White House Chief of Staff.