Employers' federation again cites specter of Greek exit from EU

The Federation of Greek Enterprises (SEV), Greece's largest employers' association and the one-time union of industrialists, this week warned in its most recent bulletin of a risk for country's exit from the European Union, an eyebrow-raising comment that harks back to the most tenuous periods of the economic crisis over the past seven years.

SEV warns that if the current situation of "oversight by foreign technocrats" is perpetuated, then Greece's membership in a united Europe will either remain on paper, without the country's substantive participation, or at some point cause a departure from the EU.

The pro-business association reiterated that the most significant reform than can occur in 2017 is for Greek leadership, and by extension the country's public administration, to resume a more active and coordinated participation in all of the EU's levels.