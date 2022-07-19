Greece's population has declined 3.5 pct to 10.432 million, ELSTAT reports

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 14:40
UPD:14:43
Greece's permanent population numbers 10,432,481 individuals according to the results of the census completed in 2022, the independent statistics agency ELSTAT announced on Tuesday. This represents a 3.5 pct reduction in comparison with the previous census carried out in 2011, when the Greek population had numbered 10,815,197 individuals.

Females accounted for 51.3 pct of the total population, at 5,357,232, while there were 5,075,249 males. The population of Attica is estimated at 3,792,469 individuals in total.

Source: ANA-MPA


