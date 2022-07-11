PM Mitsotakis posts stern response to Bahceli's map on social media

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a post on Twitter on Monday, responded sternly to the provocative map presented by the junior coalition partner of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, far-right party leader Devlet Bahceli, which depicts the Eastern Aegean islands and Crete as Turkish territory.
"Carefully observe this map. Crete, Rhodes, Lesvos, Chios, Samos, all these islands 'absorbed' by Turkey. An extremists' delirium or Turkey's official policy? Another provocation or the real target? President Erdogan must clarify his position with respect to the ludicrous antics of his junior coalition partner," Mitsotakis said in his post on Twitter.
Source: ANA-MPA