Economou stresses urgent need for a European response to the energy crisis

"The government warmly congratulates President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. This is, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed, an important victory for France, for Europe and for the Republic," government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said on Tuesday during a press briefing.

"There is an urgent need for a European response to the energy crisis and the unprecedented price increases," he said. He also referred to Mitsotakis' visit to Scotland and his meeting with Prince Charles to discuss, among other things, the possibility of using ideas from the development of Dumfries House for the future development of the Tatoi estate. At the same time, he noted the government's plan and the actions for the restoration and promotion of the former royal estate.

"The projects are in progress with a time horizon of December 31, 2025", he said. Regarding the use of the buildings, he said that the issue was solved with absolute consent. The government spokesperson also outlined the government's plans.

Referring to the prime minister's visit to the White House on May 16, Economou said that it signals, along with the communication with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the increased prestige of Greece.

