Karamanlis: E-mobility a key pillar of transport development in Greece

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Costas Karamanlis said that e-mobility was a key pillar of transport development in Greece at the 5th Ecomobility Conference held on Thursday.

The first axis of transport ministry planning is the renewal of the aging fleet of cars in Greece at all levels: private cars, taxis and public transport.

Karamanlis announced, in this context, that "especially for taxis, we are preparing a second round of financial support, the launch of a new 'Green Taxi' programme, which is part of the Recovery Fund and finances the replacement of old polluting taxis with electric ones. And the total subsidy for taxis can exceed 20,000 euros, which is a very, very important subsidy. At the same time, a plan is being examined for the installation of charging infrastructure."

The minister noted that the incentives already been given for the purchase or lease of electric cars have brought results: In 2021 6,967 electric cars were registered, up from just 480 in 2019. The market share, from 0.4 pct in 2019 jumped to almost 7 pct.

"Today, according to official EU data, Greece is the EU country with the highest rate of change in the electric vehicle market," he said.

The second pillar of the ministry's plan for e-mobility - and equally important - is the infrastructure for easy charging. An issue that, as Karamanlis pointed out, concerns other European countries as well.

Source: ANA-MPA