Androulakis is the new leader of KINAL

With 95.37 pct of the votes counted, Nikos Androulakis is the new leader of the Movement for Change (KINAL) party.

Androulakis (67.9 pct) won George Papadreou (32.1 pct) in the second round of the elections for the leadership of KINAL.

The polls closed at 7:30 pm on Sunday, with more than 200,000 party members having participated in the procedure for the election of the new KINAL leader.

"The race for the leadership of the party ended tonight. There are no winners and no losers. The only winner is PASOK and the Democratic Party", Androulakis underlined after the announcement of the result.

Source: ANA-MPA