PM Mitsotakis: Vaccination of all citizens over 60 to be made mandatory

Vaccination against Covid is to become mandatory for all citizens aged over 60 years old, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced during an opening statement at the start of Tuesday's cabinet meeting. "With this political decision, I am sure that human lives will be saved," the prime minister said, adding that by January 16, all unvaccinated citizens over the age of 60 must have made an appointment for a first dose of the vaccine and that they will be given priority when booking vaccinations.

"Otherwise, every month there will be - for each one - an administrative fine of 100 euros that will be issued by the Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) and this money will be collected in a special fund that will finance our hospitals," Mitsotakis added.

"We are doing better, but not as much as we should be and not as much as we want. Out of our 580,000 unvaccinated fellow citizens over 60 years old, unfortunately only 60,000 went to get vaccinated," he said.

Source: ANA-MPA