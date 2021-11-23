Third dose vaccinations help reduce spread of coronavirus, new infections, says health official

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 09:55
The necessity of getting vaccinated with a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine was highlighted by the Head of the National Vaccination Committee Maria Theodoridou at a regular live briefing on Monday evening.  

Immunity and antibodies develop very fast after the third dose, in only two or three days from the day of inoculation. She also stressed that third dose jabs help reduce the spread of the virus as well as new infections.

She also pointed out that vaccination against the coronavirus prevents serious complications from Covid-19, which present three times more often among the unvaccinated, among whom hospitalizations register twice as often and deaths seven times higher than among the inoculated, citing data from the Center for Disease Control in the US.

Some 922,000 third dose vaccinations against the coronavirus have so far been carried out in Greece, said Primary Health Care Secretary General Marios Themistocleous at the same briefing.

A total of 13,860,000 vaccinations have been registered in the country so far, with 6,910,000 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, a 65.8 pct of the population. A 62.3 pct of people in the country have completed their vaccination with both doses.

