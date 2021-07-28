Greece to donate 150K Covid-19 vaccines to Jordan

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visiting Jordanian King Abdullah II met at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Wednesday, immediately after the end of a Greece-Cyprus-Jordan summit.

Strained Greek-Turkish relations, the Cyprus question and the course of the pandemic were discussed by the two leaders.

"We have identified many areas of cooperation, which extend beyond a fundamental geopolitical agenda that we must focus," the Greek PM said in welcoming Jordan's head of state.

He also announced that Greece will donate 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Jordan, which will be delivered to the country as soon as possible.

King Abdullah expressed his satisfaction with the success of the trilateral summit and related bilateral meetings, noting that "I believe that our discussions, not only bilaterally with your country, but also with Cyprus, show that we have a lot of good work ahead of us with the appropriate follow-up."