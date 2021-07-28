Suspect arrested in Thessaloniki on int'l warrant alleging his participation in ISIS

A 28-year-old Moroccan national was arrested by the anti-terror squad in the northern Greece city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday on an international warrant that cites his alleged participation in the terrorist ISIS group.

According to reports, the international warrant was issued by Morocco authorities in 2017 and circulated through Interpol.

The man was picked up after information was supplied through international cooperation.

No further information was given as to whether he was in Greece legally and when and where he entered the country.