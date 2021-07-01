First appeal in Greece against mandatory vaccinations of public sector staff rejected by high court

Greece's highest administrative court, the Council of State, rejected a petition by a group of fire-fighters, members of the elite civil defense and disaster response unit (EMAK), to overturn an order that they get vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus.

A decision handed down by the high court refers to "...pressing reasons of public interest, which aim to ensure the uninterrupted and unhindered operation of special units of the Fire Brigade, which are responsible for dealing with disasters."

The decision was closely scrutinized, as the Mitsotakis government has pledged to consider the issue of mandating vaccinations for healthcare professionals employed in the public sector, come September.

The order was issued by the chief of Greece's Fire Brigade last spring.