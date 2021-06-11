Νew head of Greece's largest social insurance fund to tenured employees: Answer calls by citizens

The new head of Greece's biggest social insurance fund, known as EFKA, commenced his tenure with laconic and stern warning to the organization's tenured staff: "pick up the phones, we're returning to normalcy".

New EFKA director Panagiotis Doufexis issued the order after widespread media reports cited complaints by citizens that phone numbers corresponding to EFKA services are permanently busy or never answered, while emails are also never answered.

The relevant ministry has promised to unveil a five-digit phone platform to ensure that phones are answered.