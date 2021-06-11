Νew head of Greece's largest social insurance fund to tenured employees: Answer calls by citizens

Friday, 11 June 2021 22:26
UPD:22:28
www.efka.gov.gr
A- A A+

The new head of Greece's biggest social insurance fund, known as EFKA, commenced his tenure with laconic and stern warning to the organization's tenured staff: "pick up the phones, we're returning to normalcy".

New EFKA director Panagiotis Doufexis issued the order after widespread media reports cited complaints by citizens that phone numbers corresponding to EFKA services are permanently busy or never answered, while emails are also never answered.

The relevant ministry has promised to unveil a five-digit phone platform to ensure that phones are answered.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών