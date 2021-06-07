Association representing Greek bank's employees calls on management to recommend Covid vaccinations; 'isolate vax objectors'

The association of Alpha Bank employees on Monday officially requested from the systemic lender's human resources department that the bank's management recommend the full vaccination of staff members for the Covid-19 virus, while at the same time "isolating" so-called "vax objectors".

In a letter, the association noted that certain "conspiracy theories", misinformation and fictional events have seeped into a portion of society, and by extension, certain colleagues at the bank.

As such, the letter calls on the bank's management to fully implement all legal provisions aimed at minimizing the risk of exposure to the virus by "people that to not comprehend or don't want to understand the great damage they may cause."