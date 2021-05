The extradition of Greek MEP Yannis Lagos to Greece from Belgium is now reportedly a matter of days away, as the latter, convicted of being part of the Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) criminal organization, did not file an appeal.

According to reports, he may be flown to Athens from Brussels on Thursday.

Greece issued a Eueopean arrest warrant for Lagos, who has been elected to the European Parliament. His immunity was recently lifted in a vote by his peers in the EP.