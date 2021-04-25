Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll in Greece surpasses 10,000-mark

Sunday, 25 April 2021 23:52
UPD:23:54
REUTERS/GIORGOS MOUTAFIS

Members of the medical staff treat a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, March 18, 2021. Picture taken March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A- A A+

The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic exceeded the macabre milestone of 10,000 in Greece on Sunday, after another 57 related fatalities brought the total to 10,007.

Of the victims, 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained 79.

The number of intubated patients hospitalized in ICUs due to the virus remained in the 800-level, at 816, slightly reduced from previous days.

New single-day infections were low, compared to the past week, at 1,400, a result due to less tests conducted on the weekend.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών