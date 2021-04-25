Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll in Greece surpasses 10,000-mark

The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic exceeded the macabre milestone of 10,000 in Greece on Sunday, after another 57 related fatalities brought the total to 10,007.

Of the victims, 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained 79.

The number of intubated patients hospitalized in ICUs due to the virus remained in the 800-level, at 816, slightly reduced from previous days.

New single-day infections were low, compared to the past week, at 1,400, a result due to less tests conducted on the weekend.