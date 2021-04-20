Greek govt to use private sector attorneys, accountants to process backlog of pension applications

The relevant labor and social insurance minister on Tuesday announced a radical, by Greek public sector standards, reform, whereby certified attorneys and accountants will process most of the bureaucratic paperwork needed for issuing new monthly pensions.

The reform, announced by Minister Costis Hatzidakis, aims to reduce a massive backlog of pension applications, and by result, a source of immense discontent within Greek society.

Just as radical, Hatzidakis said that if a pension application is not processed within 30 days - either approved or rejected, in principle - then it is automatically approved and disbursed.

The biggest pension fund in the country, EFKA, will continue to process social security applications with its tenured staff and oversee the work of private contractors, the minister said. The fund, moreover, will not be liable for private contractors' errors, but will pay for the work of the latter.

No figure was cited for lawyers and accountants who will participate in the process.