Successful 10th enhanced supervision report for Greece will mean disbursement of 644 mln€ tranche

The tenth consecutive "enhanced supervision" of Greece's finances by European creditors will come in roughly a month and a half, with Eurogroup ministers in June expected to decide on the disbursement of profits generated from Greek bonds held by the ECB and other Eurozone member-states' central banks, i.e. 644 million euros.

Contacts between Greek ministers and officials with representatives of the institutional creditors - once dubbed only "the Institutions" by the former SYRIZA government - will take place remotely, and probably culminate in the third week of April.

Creditors are expected to focus on the state's arrears towards private citizens, as well as implementation of a new bankruptcy code by April, along with another program to reduce NPLs held by Greece's four systemic banks.

