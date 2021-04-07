Greek PM leaves open possibility of requiring public sector health professionals to receive Covid vaccinations

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday evening left open the possibility of the state requiring healthcare professionals to get vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus or else be transferred from dealing with patients.

Speaking during a live interview with an Athens-based television station, Mitsotakis although his government does not want to create tension in public hospitals at present, the issue will be re-examined in September.

He added that such as decision, similar to one taken in Italy, will be seriously considered, but after the current surge in Covid-19 cases and the commensurate pressure on the healthcare system abates.

"We must make it clear that you cannot serve as a healthcare professional, with a sacred duty to care for our fellow citizens, which are sick, and you yourselves are not protected," he said.

In a statement unrelated to the pandemic, Mitsotakis also categorically rejected any prospect of snap elections being held this year, saying his government, elected in July 2019, will exhaust its four-year mandate.