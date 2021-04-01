Covid-19 outbreak: Record high number of ICU cases in Greece, 755, since beginning of pandemic

New single-day Covid-19 infections in Greece fell on Thursday, compared to the previous day, although the number of intubated patients treated for acute symptoms in hospital ICUs reached another pandemic record for the country, with 755 such cases reported.

The average age of this group of patients was 68, with 82.9 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

While lower, the number of new infections on a daily basis, by comparison in Greece during the pandemic, still remained high, at 3,491 - some 400 cases less than on Wednesday.

Just as disappointingly, another 67 related deaths were reported over the previous 24-hour period, which brings the death toll of the pandemic to 8,160. The average age of the victims in Greece is 79, with 95.7 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.