Architectural study approved for first building at iconic Helleniko real estate project

A state-affiliated central architectural council - yet another layer of ubiquitous Greek bureaucracy - on Friday approved the architectural design of the first building construction at the Helleniko property development in coastal southeast Athens.

The decision marks yet another milestone towards finally beginning construction for the massive privatization and real estate project, valued at more than seven billion euros.

The building, the Helliniko Sales Center, is the first new building set for construction.

It will stand on the coastal end of the 620-hectare land tract, at the Aghios Kosmas site, and feature indoor space of nearly 335,000 squares meters amid the so-called metropolitan park, a portion of the entire Helleniko promenade.

The Helleniko Sales Center will be located between a residential high-rise (the Marina Residential Tower), to the north, and the Marina Mall (to the south), an "axis" of prominent commercial structures that will align with the east terminal of the one-time Athens airport.

The east terminal, designed by noted Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, has been declared a modern architectural monument and is to be preserved.