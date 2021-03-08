Sad milestone on Mon. with youngest victim of pandemic in Greece, 37-day-old infant

The youngest victim of the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece was recorded on Monday, with a 37-day-old infant boy added to the macabre list of victims.

The infant had been hospitalized for roughly two weeks in an Athens children's hospital ICU, just a little more than two weeks after being born in late January.

The very sad development was met with shock around the country.

The infection took place in the greater Athens area, which on Monday recorded more than half of the 1,142 new confirmed instances of Covid-19.