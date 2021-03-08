Rare season phenomenon sees waters recede throughout the Aegean

A rare marine phenomenon in the Aegean over the past week has seen shorelines recede from the Thermaikos Gulf in northern Greece to the popular Kavouri beach in coastal southeast Athens by as much as 10 meters.

According to scientists, the phenomenon is not considered as ominous, and has even been more pronounced during past appearances.

Receding waters off northern Crete, for instance, eased by 10 meters from the medium point between high and low tide, leaving some boats stuck inland.

Scientific research points to an end of the cycle in roughly 10 days, with waters again extending further onshore.