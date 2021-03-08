Rare season phenomenon sees waters recede throughout the Aegean

Monday, 08 March 2021 21:11
UPD:21:13
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

A rare marine phenomenon in the Aegean over the past week has seen shorelines recede from the Thermaikos Gulf in northern Greece to the popular Kavouri beach in coastal southeast Athens by as much as 10 meters.

According to scientists, the phenomenon is not considered as ominous, and has even been more pronounced during past appearances.

Receding waters off northern Crete, for instance, eased by 10 meters from the medium point between high and low tide, leaving some boats stuck inland.

Scientific research points to an end of the cycle in roughly 10 days, with waters again extending further onshore.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών