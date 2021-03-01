BoG's statuatory dividend to the Greek state for 2020 at 633.2 million euros

A proposal by members of a general council of the Bank of Greece (BoG) on Monday proposed to shareholders that a statutory dividend to be paid to the Greek state reach the sum of 633.2 million euros, or 0.6720 euros per share, the same as in 2020.

The central bank's profits for 2020 reached 661.7 million euros, down from 842.3 million in 2019 - 180.6 million euros less.

At the same time, the general council proposed an increase of the BoG's extraordinary reserve by 300 million euros

A detailed account of the BoG's balance Sheet and profit and loss account for financial year 2020 is here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=b2118498-3a5e-4368-a41a-569c72b486c8