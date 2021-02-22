Prosecutor's office begins probe over allegations that jailed actor-director assaulted refugee minors

Monday, 22 February 2021
UPD:23:03
The head of the Athens first instance prosecutor's office has commenced an investigation into allegations against jailed actor-director Dimitris Lignadis - mostly aired in the local press - of sexual assault against unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the country.

The allegations date to the 2017-2018 period.

The allegations claim that at least three NGOs dispatched teenage refugees - practically all from the Middle East or Afghanistan - to Lignadis for free drama lessons and theater courses.

Lignadis, who resigned as director of the prestigious national theater earlier this month, was arrested on Saturday after prosecutors issued a felony warrant listing rape charges.

He is scheduled to appear before an investigative magistrate on Wednesday.

