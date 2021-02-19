Greek govt announces extension of business loan subsidization program until Oct. 2022

Friday, 19 February 2021 13:22
A- A A+

The Greek government on Friday announced an extension of the "Heracles plan" to reduce NPLs in the country, with the extension lasting until October 2022.

Relevant Finance Minister Christos Staikouras also announced a new program envisioning the subsidization, by the state, of a portion of eligible businesses' bank loans for eight months.

Staikouras, speaking in Parliament, said the Gefyra (Bridge) II program will provide subsidization of business loans, covering both the capital and interest payments for eight months.

