A total of 57 bitcoin ATMs now operate in Greece, of which 25 alone are in the greater Athens area and another six in the northern Thessaloniki.

Besides the mainland, a handful of islands - including Mykonos and Rhodes - also host ATMs for the crypto-currency. A user can sell or buy bitcoins, using a credit card or cash.

At the same time, a growing of businesses in the country, including mobile phone shops, video game vendors, gyms and even some eateries, are now accepting bitcoins.