Covid-19 outbreak: 2,448 new confirmed infections on Friday ahead of 3-week lockdown

A total of 2,448 new confirmed coronavirus infections were reported on Friday, a day before a general lockdown was set to begin in Greece for the next three weeks.

A surge from low three-digit cases announced on a daily basis two months ago to daily reports of more than 2,500 new infections led the Mitsotakis government to the declare the lockdown for three weeks, albeit the restrictions are looser than the first lockdown last March.

Another 14 new coronavirus fatalities were reported, while an uptick in the number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs was reported, at 196.