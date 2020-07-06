Covid-19 outbreak: 46 new confirmed infections on Mon.; 36 detected at border post

Another 43 confirmed instances of coronavirus were detected in Greece on Monday, 36 of which were traced as "imported", namely, from a entry point on the northern land border, in the wake of an opening of borders for the tourism season.

The 36 infections were detected in travelers attempting to enter Greece from the Promachonas frontier post with Bulgaria, of which 20 people who tested positive were from Serbia. The remaining sixteen were from other countries.

The total now in Greece is still a very low 3,562.

Eleven patients infected with Covid-19 remained on life support in ICUs. This sample group's average age is 59, while 90.9 percent either suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

On a bright note, no related fatalities were reported, with the total remaining at 192.