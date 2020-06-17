Covid-19 outbreak: 55 new confirmed infections on Wed.; most in NE Greece

Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Greece on Wednesday, compared with the previous day, while 55 confirmed instances of infection were also detected - 49 of which were in two extreme northeast prefectures.

The total number of infections in Greece reached 3,203, deemed as a low figure and one contributing to the commencement of the 2020 tourism season last week - although precautions and public health guidelines are still in place.

Eleven coronavirus-infected patients are on life support in ICUs, another low figure. This sample's average age is 69, with 72.7 percent either suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The death toll in the eastern Mediterranean country reached 187, infinitesimal compared to other EU countries.