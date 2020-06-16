Greek PM Mitsotakis on official visit to Israel

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis headed up a high-level Greek government delegation to a state visit to Israel on Tuesday, where he expressed Athens' volition to boost bilateral relations with the Middle East state even further.  

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, Mitsotakis also referred to the increasingly tense situation in the eastern Mediterranean, which the Greek side blames on official Turkey, stressing that Ankara must respect international law.

On his part, the veteran Israeli leader reiterated his government's confidence in Greece and its prospects, saying that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the goal for Israeli arrivals to Greece remains the same.

